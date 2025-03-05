UPN denounces the burning of a flag of Spain at the Alsasua Carnival

Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN) has filed a complaint in the guard court for the burning of the flag of Spain that occurred on Tuesday, March 4 during the rural carnival held in Alsasua. Regionalist formation considers that these facts could constitute “a crime of outrage” to the flag of Spain.

During the celebration, a group of strangers disguised as Momotxorros burned a flag of Spain and another from Israel. In a press release, UPN has condemned the burning of both flags and states that “it is a new demonstration that hate remains very present and those always show it every time they can.” They have also demanded conviction by public representatives.

Hours before, the PP Navarro and the PSN have also condemned the burning of the Spanish flag. The socialists have shown their “rejection” to this type of acts, while the popular have described what happened as “the greatest demonstration of hatred and intolerance towards a nation and a people.”

In their respective press releases, both UPN and the PP, have evoked ETA and ask the other political formations that condemn what happened. For its part, the PSN has pointed out that “these facts transfer us to past times that no longer have a place” and stressed that “intolerance, the attack on the symbols that represent us all is not the way to coexistence.”