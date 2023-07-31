The tight parliamentary arithmetic revealed by the scrutiny of 23-J has ended up giving special relevance to the formations without their own parliamentary group in Congress, whose vote in the investiture could end up being decisive. In UPN, with a deputy and linked to the PP bloc, they see it as “legitimate” that Alberto Núñez Feijóo is presenting himself as a candidate, but they believe that this movement has no chance of coming to fruition. “You cannot be deceiving people,” its president, Javier Esparza, settled on Monday in statements to Antena 3.

The leader of the Navarrese formation regretted that the one who is going to decide the result of it is going to be “a fugitive from justice”, alluding to the former Catalan president and visible head of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, whose objective, he stated, is “to burst Spain”, either “sentencing” it to new elections or giving the investiture to Sánchez.

Esparza described the situation as “very complex” from the point of view of governability, because, in his opinion, formations such as EH Bildu, Junts or ERC “do not provide stability.” He also pointed out that it is “harmful” for Spain that the two big parties, PP and PSOE, are “incapable” of reaching basic consensus.

Waiting



Canary Coalition, which governs the island community thanks to a pact with the PP after 28-M, also has a seat in the lower house that could break the current situation of equality. They would be key, for example, to allow Pedro Sánchez not to depend on the express yes of Junts, but only on the abstention of his seven parliamentarians. But until now, the regionalists had maintained an equidistant position in which they avoided identifying with any block in which “Vox or Sumar” were.

However, this Monday his deputy Cristina Valido opened to a possible “one-off” support for investiture “if either of the two candidates managed to have the necessary support” and needed their vote. “We could talk,” she confirmed, although making it clear that any agreement would be limited to that vote and not to the rest of the legislature.