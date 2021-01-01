UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th Pre Board Exam 2021: District Education Council (UP Board) will be conducting pre-board examinations for 10th and 12th classes in the academic year 2020-21 from 15 January 2021 in the affiliated school. The pre-board examinations in both the classes will run till 25 January.

District school inspector Neeraj Kumar Pandey said that the dates for the subject-wise examinations for both the classes will be announced by the school concerned. At the same time, the schools will have to complete the evaluation of the answer sheets of the various subjects of the pre-board examinations conducted on the scheduled dates for the high school and intermediate classes by 30 January. After this, schools will have to submit the names of toppers at the district level to the District School Inspector Office on the basis of pre-board examinations.

He informed that due to the Korana epidemic, the dates of board examinations of high school and intermediate classes have not yet been decided. He informed that the examination form of high school and inter students will be filled by January 5.