Monday, April 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

UPM | UPM completed its departure from Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
UPM | UPM completed its departure from Russia

The company says that it has now sold all of its Russian business operations.

Forestry company UPM has completed its withdrawal from Russia. The company says it has now sold all of its Russian operations, including the Chudovo plywood mill, to Gungnir Wooden Products Trading. The parties have agreed not to publish the details of the transaction.

UPM announced in March of last year that it would suspend its business in Russia. The announcement covered deliveries, wood procurement and the operation of the Chudovo plywood factory. In the background is the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine.

#UPM #UPM #completed #departure #Russia

See also  Panasonic has job openings in the states of MG and SP
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Paris to ban shared electric scooters

Paris to ban shared electric scooters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result