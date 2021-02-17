In all social networks you can find photos of children and adolescents, most of them posted by families; on many occasions, without the consent of minors. The publication of these images compromises the right to privacy of children and makes it easier for them to suffer cyberbullying, impersonate their identity or even serve as material for pedophiles. They also become a headache for parents, who could face penalties and prison sentences if their children have suffered the consequences of poor image management. Far from controlling their publication, big technology companies also take advantage of the commercial exploitation of photos.

