Today, AI has reached somewhat terrifying levels, given that it has been trained so much that it can now make television scripts and even emulate the drawing art of anyone who collects its strokes, and that leads us to the fact that data could also be stolen for the programmer’s convenience. This leads us to a recent study that warns about uploading photos of minors on the Internet, whether they are acquaintances or one’s own children.

A recent study has revealed a disturbing reality: photos of children posted online are being used to train AI models without the consent of the families. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW)images of minors, uploaded to the network by their parents or guardians, are used by these models to obtain detailed information about the children, violating their privacy and putting their safety at risk.

It is noted that AI models can evade privacy settings and, through URL available in datasets, access sensitive information such as names and locations of minors. One example is that, from a single photo, researchers were able to trace the names, ages and daycare of two children. Not only does this violate privacy, but it also exposes children to the possibility of being victims of deepfakes or having their private information disclosed online.

The use of the Using AI to train models with unauthorized photos of children raises serious concerns about the privacy and safety of minors. It is critical that parents and guardians are aware of these risks and take precautions when sharing images of their children online. Protecting children’s privacy must be a priority in the digital age, and it is crucial that both platforms and legislation evolve to address these emerging threats.

Via: Ars Technica

Author’s note: We are definitely not safe even when uploading content to the computer, so using personal information on the networks should be kept as private as possible, only for essential procedures and little more.