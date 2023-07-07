Also this year your holiday spots are welcome again on Autoblog Spots!

The summer holidays are just around the corner, so the Netherlands is about to empty again. It could just be that you go to places where the chance of spotting a special car is greater than in the Netherlands. Otherwise, you might come across something along the way. Anyway: a nice holiday spot is always there.

Just like last year, we like to bundle the coolest holiday spots in an article (or several). That’s why this is the call: if you come across a nice car on vacation, take a few photos to share with your fellow Autoblog readers. Whether it is a classic Fiat that you encounter in a picturesque Italian village or a wrong Lambo in Saint-Tropez: everything is welcome.

Photo: @rubenpriest

It is of course an honor to see your photos in an Autoblog article, but you also have a chance to win a real prize. We raffle three Autoblog booth sheets among the entries.

How can you submit photos? That is very simple: you upload them to Autoblog Spots and mention them in the description #holidayspot2023. Your photos will appear on Autoblog Spots anyway and who knows, in an article on the front page. You can upload as many holiday spots as you want. In fact, the more, the better!

If you are on holiday with a big bucket, you can of course also share photos of it. If enough people do that, we would like to fill a separate article with it.

