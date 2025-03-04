The European football aristocracy begins on Tuesday in several scenarios distributed by the continent the assault on the throne of the Champions League. The curtain lift the Eighth final With clashes as attractive as the one that Real Madrid and Atlético, neighbors and eternal rivals in the League will star in the capital of Spain and, increasingly, in the most elitist club tournament in the world.

At the first phase of qualifiers, if the novel playoff of the tournament is not counted, they have arrived Some of the clubs with the most history in the European competitionsuch as Real Madrid himself, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Barcelona, ​​Liverpool or Benfica, although many others stayed on the road such as Milan or Juventus.

Next to them will compete new applicants such as Paris Saint-Germain, historical such as Atlético, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen or PSV Eindhoven, and surprises such as Aston Villa, who returns to the qualifiers many years after his only title (1982), or The French Lillethe only one of all teams in Liza who does not know what it is to reach a final of the Champions League.

In total there will be ten teams that already know what the trophy of this competition is raising (Real Madrid, Bayern, Liverpool, Barça, Inter, Benfica, Dortmund, Feyenoord, Aston Villa and PSV), five that have come to dispute at least one final (Atlético, PSG, Arsenal, Leverkusen and Bruges) and the rookie Lille.











They will open precisely those of Unay Emery and Marco Asensio, one of the revelations of the tournament, in the Belgian Bruges field (18.45h). They will star in the first of the four games on Tuesday, which will be completed with the aforementioned Madrid derby in the Santiago Bernabéu, the Borussia Dortmund-Lille and the PSV-Senal, all of them at 9:00 p.m.

Barça and PSG-Liverpool, Wednesday’s incentives For Wednesday there will be the remaining four meetings, with an interesting start of the day in the Netherlands, where the Feyenoord-Inter of Milan (18.45h) will take place. Already at night the third Spanish representative in the tournament will arrive,

The Football Club Barcelona, ​​which visits the Lisbon Stadium da Luz to measure a benfica that awaits you with a revenge after the controversy of the crash of the first phase.They will complete the first leg of these eighths the German duel between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen by Xabi Alonso, and