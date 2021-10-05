Federico Bernardeschi turns into the national team. And in view of tomorrow’s Nations League semifinal against Spain, the Juventus player charges the Italian environment: “Giving continuity to the European Championship is fundamental, playing this semifinal is a great emotion but being able to raise the trophy would be even more exciting. The audience it will give us an extra boost, when you play in front of your fans everything is more beautiful “. On the recent challenge won against Luis Enrique at the European Championship: “Spain is the team that has put us in the most difficulty in terms of the game – continued Bernardeschi to the social channels of the FIGC -. But we have shown how much we have grown in these three years, not only since Euro2020 started. We will be ready ”.