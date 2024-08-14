Uphill negotiations between Israel and Hamas: the Palestinian movement will not participate in the Ferragosto table

The Palestinian movement Hamas will not participate in the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, scheduled for Thursday. This was told by Ria Novosti by the representative of the Palestinian movement in Lebanon, Ahmed Abdel Hadi. “We will not participate in the talks scheduled for Thursday,” he said on behalf of Hamas, adding that The movement asked the mediators (Egypt, Qatar and the US) to present a plan to implement what was previously agreed, based on what was proposed by Joe Biden and the UN Security Council resolution.instead of holding a new round of negotiations.