Maneuver, the final filings arrive. Nevi (FI): “We are discussing some details. No to new taxes and duties”

The financial package continues to hold sway in the public debate (and to heat up the government majority). If on the one hand the League has raised the barricades on pensions, Forza Italia – although sharing the general structure of the Budget Law – has decided to ask for a investigation supplement. Raffaele clarifies this NeviSpokesperson for Forza Italia and deputy group leader of the Azzurri deputies.

“Forza Italia shares the general structure of the financial institution, but we are discussing some details -because this is what it is about- very important for us, and therefore we asked for an additional investigation. Above all, our traditional, now well-known, and absolute reluctance towards the introduction of new taxes and duties”. “It’s about, he continued, more than taxes than of taxes, which have no impact on the general mechanism of the maneuver which provides for at least 17 billion less taxes. This is one anyway maneuver that we strongly wanted, which reduces taxes, initiates tax reform and allocates more resources for healthcare and to help those in difficulty, also with targeted interventions family support and working mothers to encourage birth rates, measures that we have strongly supported. Furthermore, there are 8 billion euros in contract renewals: with our minister Zangrillo we have drawn attention to the need to anticipate the contract renewals to 2023 to try to help state employees with respect to high prices, inflation and the increase in mortgages. We have achieved a miracle, maintaining on the one hand the purchasing power of families and the lowest incomes, and on the other supporting economic growth and consumption”.

Maneuver, Nevi: “No to the increase in flat rate tax, FI’s proposal on short-term rentals tomorrow”

“We think that increasing the flat rate tax is a mistake. On the question of short rentals there was a debate, and we saw that the real problem is black. There are many owners who rent illegally and this is not good in our opinion”, remarked Nevi. “Tomorrow, he then announced, we will do one proposal that Forza Italia considers very importantof the introduction of national identification code, through which we will be able to track all those who rent an apartment. This has already been introduced in Greece, for example, and has increased revenue from short-term rentals by 10 times. Increasing the flat rate tax can instead incentivize the black economy,” he concluded.

Maneuver, Nevi: “Salvini demonstration? We won’t be there, we will celebrate the Armed Forces”

On the November 4th demonstration organized by Minister Salvini, Nevi specifies: it is “a free choice of a political leader. Of course, we would not have done it, and we will not participate”. On November 4th, he continued, “we celebrate the Armed Forces and we will be in the square with the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense to celebrate the Armed Forces”, he concluded.

