It did not go very well for the Italians in the Europa League playoff draw which sees the third of the Champions League and the runners-up of this tournament cross. Atalanta found the Greeks of Olympiacos, Napoli an opponent of absolute prestige such as Barcelona, ​​Lazio the Porto that last year eliminated Juve from the second round of the Champions League. The first leg matches are played on February 17, while the return matches are played. The top seeds will play the second leg at home. The winners of the eight play-offs will join the eight group winners of the Europa League in the round of 16. The final will be on May 18 in Seville.

Here are the mates

Sevilla-Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta-Olympiacos

Leipzig-Real Sociedad

Barcelona-Naples

Zenit-Real Betis

Borussia Dortmund-Rangers Glasgow

Sheriff-Braga

Lazio-Porto

