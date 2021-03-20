An Argentine organized a clandestine party at his home in Uruguay on Friday night, attended by around 530 people despite restrictions against the coronavirus.

Agents of the local Police and officials of Environmental Management of the Municipality of Montevideo broke into the home and found that social distancing or other measures provided for in the protocols against Covid-19 were not respected.

As reported by the newspaper The country, “Around 4.30 in the morning, the inspectors detected the place of the party that was taking place in a private property owned by an Argentine citizen.”

In addition, the press of that country indicated that it is not the first time that this type of event has been held at that address.

The Police seized the music equipment and evicted the house where the party was taking place.

Even the first information states that the call for the party was made through social networks, fundamentally Instagram.

The coordinator of the General Directorate of Hygiene and Environment of the Municipality of Maldonado, Carlos Medina, told The country that the stereos were first hijacked and will now be analyzed the fines to be paid by the party organizer.

Last Thursday, the Uruguayan Parliament approved, only with votes from the ruling party, limit the right of assembly for 120 days enshrined in the Constitution, before the advance of the covid-19. In this way, he modified the original project of the Government that he intended to do it indefinitely.

The initiative was promoted by the government of Luis Lacalle Pou before the daily case peaks of the coronavirus in Uruguay, with several consecutive days with more than 1,000 infections.

The regulations establish that the fines collected will be allocated to the Coronavirus Fund that the country maintains in force, “without prejudice to the criminal actions that may correspond.”

Currently, Uruguay is going through a regrowth of the first wave. The health emergency, due to the detection of the first four positives, was declared on March 13, 2020.

The country is in the red zone of risk of the pandemic of the Harvard index, accumulating an average of more than 25 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

LM