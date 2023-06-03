Serving in the Brazilian Army since 2005, Major Gabriela Rocha Bernardes became in 2022 the first and only Brazilian to participate in the United Nations Integrated Mission for Transition Assistance in Sudan (Unitams). This special political mission, created in 2020, has the central objective of creating means to support the African country’s transition to democratic rule.

For 18 years he has been part of the complementary staff of Brazilian Army officers in the Eastern Military Command, Bernardes reported, in an interview with People’s Gazette, who has already been on another peacekeeping mission, in Haiti, twice. There he spent a total of 15 days. The mission in Sudan was the first one for which it was effectively selected.

“I was very happy when they nominated me. Because since college I always wanted to work in a UN mission or a humanitarian mission to get to know other realities, to represent Brazil, to take a little bit of our culture, to absorb a little bit of the culture of other countries. I think that is always a very enriching thing,” he said.

The official pointed out that she already imagined finding a complicated scenario when she arrived in the African country, marked by conflicts in recent years.

“With the fall of the dictator [Omar Al-Bashir] in 2019, which ruled Sudan for about 30 years, a transitional government entered, which came to lead the country. Until, in 2021, the military struck a blow to that government. So, we knew that there was already an unstable environment. The mission was installed shortly after the fall of the dictator, in 2020. So, the mission’s main objective was to support Sudan’s political transition to a democratic regime,” he said.

The peace mission was sent to the African country in the expectation that the democratic transition agreements could be implemented and the military government would then pass the leadership of the country into civilian hands. The idea was that, shortly thereafter, elections could be held in Sudan, but the agreement was prevented by the outbreak of conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). in April of this year.

“We went with that expectation, but unfortunately, in the final moments of signing this agreement for the transition from government to civilians, this turnaround occurred”, lamented the Brazilian official.

Being the only Brazilian to act in this UN mission, Bernardes felt the difficulties of this unprecedented situation. “Being the only Brazilian in the field is never easy. Even more so in a new mission, like Unitams. It is only three years old and is a small mission, with around 230 members. So, we end up discovering a lot of things on our own. There is not that exchange of experiences that happens in UN missions, when a Brazilian leaves and another enters. In practice, I had to learn a lot on my own, ”she said.

For the major, however, the reception of the Sudanese attenuated these problems. “It is interesting and curious to see in people the astonishment and at the same time the joy of knowing that there is a Brazilian there, working so far away. [do seu país]. And it’s always impressive to see how well our country is seen. I say I’m Brazilian and everyone smiles. So there are these two sides. It is not easy, but it is always rewarding”, declared Bernardes.

As a special political mission created to support a democratic transition in Sudan, Unitams has a small team compared to other international missions. According to Bernardes, the committee where she worked was directly responsible for mediation and seeking to resolve local conflicts.

“The vacancy destined for Brazil, which is the one I occupy, is a vacancy for reporting officer of the Permanent Ceasefire Committee, which has among its attributions the duty to monitor the ceasefire, especially in the region of Darfur, which is west of Sudan. I used to live in the town of El-Fasher, north of Darfur,” explained the officer.

Bernardes explained that he was also involved in the investigation of possible violations of the ceasefire between the country’s paramilitary forces and the army, and was active in supporting the facilitation of access by other humanitarian agencies to Sudan.

“All this was provided for in the Juba peace agreement, which governs the mandate of the Ceasefire Committee and which was signed between the government of Sudan and five armed groups, including the RSF, which is the main paramilitary group [do país] and is in direct confrontation with the armed forces of the government at this moment”, he detailed.

Bernardes stated that all agreements signed in the country had the UN as the mediating third party. “The mission was installed in 2020, the committee in 2021 and I arrived there in 2022. So, I work both in the production of reports and in the reporting of these meetings and meetings [para preparar os acordos]. I also worked on receiving delegations to monitor these implementations of security protocols”, he said.

The officer recalled that during the mission she accumulated other functions, such as being responsible for public information. In this role, she worked to publicize the work of the Committee to Civil Society. In addition, Bernardes stated that, “as a woman, I ended up giving a lot of instructions, many lectures on gender balance, in an attempt to talk about the need and importance of increasing the number of women in representative groups, in order to have this female representation, since women are part of armed conflicts as well and need to be part of the solution”.

start of conflict

It was the morning of April 15, a Saturday. Bernardes reported that she was finalizing the delivery of her daily reports when she and her team were warned by the UN security sector to avoid leaving the house because “there would be a bigger confrontation there than usual”.

“There were many hours of shots, explosions, bombs, anyway. A very strong confrontation on that first day and very close to our homes, where the mission people usually live, which is also close to our office. And this happened for at least the next three days, very intensely, and then it alternated between some moments of more tranquility, but always following this frequency, this intensity. I think that, in fact, nobody imagined that it would be as strong as it was”, recalled the major.

With the need to leave the country for security reasons, the entire mission team had to be evacuated. UN personnel in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, were evacuated by land to Port Sudan. The members of the Permanent Ceasefire Committee headquarters, which is located in the Darfur region, had to be evacuated in two different ways: by land and by air.

The major explained that the committee was divided into different sectors spread across the region: the sector that was in North Darfur, where she was, and those in the south, east and west central Darfur.

Major Gabriela Rocha Bernardes in a meeting with the European Union ambassador to Sudan, in December 2022. Photo: Personal Archive

All sectors but the northern one were evacuated by land. The northern sector, where the officer worked, was the last to leave due to logistical difficulties. “We were right in the middle of the desert, so we had to be evacuated by aircraft,” she recalled. “An air evacuation requires a more complex operation, to maintain the maximum possible security. And then we were evacuated to Chad [outro país africano], which borders us there. From Chad, we were taken to Uganda, and we stayed in the city of Entebbe, where there is a UN logistics base, which received us during working hours”, he explained.

The major recalled that some people stayed in Entebbe, others went to Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, and many returned to their countries, where they are until now.

remote work

Everyone on the mission started the work remotely again. “We monitor it from a distance, produce reports with the information we get, either with our local colleagues, who are Sudanese who live in Sudan, or with neighbors, with friends we made during this period. I practically closed a year of the mission, so we talked to these people and even with the internet difficulties, we continued to look for this information to produce the reports and try to advise the mission leadership in the best possible way”, he said.

The conflict scenario in Sudan is still quite unstable. Bernardes explained that those who are in the country still “feel very insecure” and that “there is no forecast of what could happen from one day to the next”. The official explained that the biggest difficulty in everyday life is communication, due to the poor quality of the local internet. “It was already difficult to talk to family and friends in a normal situation, you can imagine that now it is even worse”, she pointed out.

“The difference with us not being on the ground is precisely that we don’t have more reliable information. Unfortunately, that’s what happens, but we keep looking, talking to each other. Anyway, looking for the maximum sources to be able to feed the leadership of the mission.”

mission renewal

At this moment, Bernardes is looking forward to renewing his mission in Sudan. The vote to decide whether Unitams will continue or not will be held this Saturday (3) by the UN Security Council.

“The mission was first approved on June 3, 2020. Since then, it has been renewed annually. We have a positive expectation regarding the renewal of the mission for another year. We are waiting for it to be maintained”, he pondered.

“For now, members will have to work remotely, because Sudan itself has made it difficult to enter the country. It’s not just the issue of leaving, having refugees, having people displaced inside. It is also to enter, they make it difficult. You need a visa, you need authorities to pass through the country’s entry points. And that, you can imagine it’s chaos. Any attempt to enter the country is extremely difficult”, he pointed out.

Bernardes stated that, if the mission continues, he will have to adapt. “We still don’t have details on how this will be done. But it will have to adapt in order to somehow continue supporting Sudan,” he explained.