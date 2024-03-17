The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the upgrade of the classification of private sector companies and establishments listed in the second category, to the first category, within the company classification system approved by the Ministry, as a result of its commitment to fulfilling a set of conditions related to the “National Content Program”, the most important of which is the establishment’s commitment to Emiratisation targets, She stressed that the upgrade allows companies that have obtained the “National Content Program” certificate to benefit from reduced fees for the ministry’s services.

The “National Content Program” aims to support the national industry, redirect a larger portion of procurement and service expenses to the national economy, create quality job opportunities in the private sector, and increase the private sector’s contribution to the state’s domestic product, stressing that the promotion allows companies that have obtained the “National Content Program” certificate. National Content Programme, benefiting from reduced fees for the ministry’s services.

The Ministry, in a publication broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, set three main conditions to ensure companies’ commitment to the “National Content Program,” which also seeks to develop supply chains, develop new local industries and services, diversify the domestic product, stimulate and attract foreign investment, and diversify… Economy: The first is achieving a rating higher than 60% in the “National Content Program,” and the second is adherence to the Labor Relations Regulation Law and its executive regulations and the ministerial decisions implementing them, and finally, the facility’s commitment to Emiratization goals.

The approved “National Content Program” certificate is granted to private sector companies, after evaluating their contribution to the local economy. Companies that hold the certificate also enjoy an advantage during the awarding of tenders based on the degree of national added value they obtain.

In early June 2022, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation began implementing Cabinet Resolution No. 18 of 2022 regarding the classification of private sector establishments in the country, with the aim of enhancing the sustainability of companies’ growth, protecting the rights of investors and their workers, and consolidating the leadership of the business environment in the country, as the classification includes three first and second categories. And third, according to the extent of its adherence to legislation and decisions regulating the work environment, its protection of labor rights, and its commitment to the wage protection system, along with its keenness on the policy of promoting cultural and demographic diversity in the country. This is accompanied by the implementation of a reduction in fees for a group of the Ministry’s services, in the event that establishments adhere to applying these standards.

According to the Ministry, an establishment is classified as “Category One” if it adheres to all procedures related to the Labor Relations Regulation Law and its executive regulations, and all decisions issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation regarding work permits and contracts for citizens and non-citizens and the wage protection system, at a rate of 100%, and according to its commitment to one of six Criteria for classification.

The Ministry stated that the facility is classified in the “second category” after its commitment to all procedures related to the law regulating labor relations and its executive regulations and all decisions issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation regarding work permits and contracts for citizens and non-citizens and the wage protection system, in addition to adhering to the workforce planning policy through Enhancing cultural and demographic diversity in the labor market in the country, pointing out that all new establishments are classified in the second category, regardless of their size, on the condition that they adhere to the workforce planning policy by promoting cultural and demographic diversity in the labor market in the country when issuing a work permit.

The Ministry explained that the third category classification concerns establishments that do not adhere to the workforce planning policy by promoting the cultural and demographic diversity of the nationalities working for them or the decisions regulating the labor market, or their violation of labor rights standards, as well as establishments that are proven to the Ministry to have violated the provisions of the law regulating labor relations, or to have committed violations. Others stipulated in Ministerial Resolution No. 209 of 2022.

6 criteria

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has set six standards that private sector establishments must adhere to in order to obtain the first category classification for establishments, which is “raising their Emiratisation rates annually in accordance with the decisions of the Council of Ministers at a rate not less than three times the target, or cooperating with the National Cadres Competitiveness Council” Compete in employing and training citizens at least 500 citizens annually, or for the facility to be classified as a small and medium-sized youth citizen project at the local or federal level or of an innovative nature.

The list of six criteria also included: “The facility must be among the training and employment centers that support the implementation of the workforce planning policy by enhancing cultural and demographic diversity in the labor market in the country, or it must be within the targeted economic sectors and activities as determined by the Council of Ministers based on a proposal from Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, or to be within the establishments affiliated with the Supreme Corporation for Specialized Economic Zones (Zone Corp).”