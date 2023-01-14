Russian forces deployed the upgraded T-90M Proryv as part of combat missions in the Kherson direction. The combat vehicles eliminated the targets at the set coordinates, which became known on Saturday, January 14.

As tank commander Ruslan said, during the special operation in Ukraine, the T-90M proved to be a reliable and convenient combat vehicle.

“It has been improved – the crew is reliably protected, the tank commander, that is, I am already sitting inside, I don’t have to get out into the street, reload [крупнокалиберный пулемет] “Kord” and firing – I do all this from the inside. Surveillance devices have been improved, I have a panorama, I can look at 360 degrees and don’t have to turn my head, I can see everything on the computer, ”the military man shared in an interview with“RIA News“.

The day before, military expert Vasily Dandykin called high maneuverability and outstanding protection, which is capable of leveling the use of even Javelin anti-tank systems, the distinguishing features of the Breakthrough in comparison with competitors of the combat vehicle. According to him, the tank will give a decent response in a duel with the British Challenger and the German Leopard 2.

Russia’s special operation to protect civilians in Donbass, which began on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region against the backdrop of shelling by Ukrainian troops.

