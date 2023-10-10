













Upgrade your PC with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series with Alan Wake II for free









Now, what are the graphics cards NVIDIA GeForce RTX of the 40 series participating in this promotion in which you will receive Alan Wake II?

GPUs and desktops equipped with: GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce 4080, GeForce 4070 Ti, GeForce 4070.

Laptops equipped with: GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce 4080, GeForce 4070.

The options are there and the budgets are certainly varied. It’s just a matter of finding something that matches your equipment and your motherboard because you must consider that if you don’t have a power source of more than 800w, there is no point in looking for one. 4080 either 4090However, one 4070 It might work better for you.

Source: NVIDIA

Alan Wake II takes advantage of NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series 40

Alan Wake II is the upcoming action and adventure title developed by Remedy Entertainment (the same team that made Control). This long-awaited title will go on sale on October 27 and will have compatibility with DLSS 3.5, Full Ray Tracing and Reflex.