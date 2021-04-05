Something that is typical in the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is that secondary stories are used – alias filler – to give space to the creators of the manga to continue advancing with it.

It’s the only way Studio pierrot, the studio in charge of the animated adaptation, some time ago before I resumed the story of the original work. Well, it seems that it is time to get back on track, and that was recently announced.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will rejoin the manga

Who revealed it was the scriptwriter in charge of the anime, Masaya honda. Through your account at Twitter, shared the message ‘starting with the next episode # 193, BORUTO will return to the original manga’.

To the above he added ‘basically, the story will follow the flow of the original manga, so stay tuned’. That is something that fans of the adventures of the son of Naruto They had already noticed, but it is good that it is confirmed.

Boruto raises nostalgia to the maximum with reference to Naruto

What happens is that the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is preparing to enter a great new arc focused on Kawaki. This is known as Kawaki Arc: Clash With Kara.

But before entering this stage of the story it was necessary to complete the final episodes of another arc, Vessel Arc. This allowed us to appreciate part of the past of this character, to which something extra was added in the animation.

Kawaki is a central part of the story that is on the way

Best thing about focusing on Kawaki is that his story is very developed in the manga. So that Studio pierrot you will have enough material to adapt continuously.

The importance of this character came to light for a long time. So what will come in the following months will surely increase the popularity of this anime. Sure, unless things get too late from turning to another filler.

But when you talk about the work of the studio mentioned above, sooner or later it happens. It is the way the company has to work.

Regarding the Vessel Arc, it’s just the introduction of Kawaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The Kawaki Arc: Clash With Kara goes much deeper, as it shows your interaction with the family Uzumaki. A lot of new things will bring this story when it makes the full leap to animation.

