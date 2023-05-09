













Upgrade to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series and get Diablo IV Free, we tell you how

That’s right, when you’re testing Diablo IV during its latest beta – because it looks like we won’t have another one – if you have an NVIDIA GeForce 40-series video card, you’ll be able to take advantage of DLSS 3 technology, which is what improves video game performance from Blizzard and gives you a better experience.

On the other hand, if you are already going to update your gaming equipment and you plan to go after a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Seriesbecause you can take a copy of Diablo IV. It is worth that this offer is available on the purchase of a 4070, 4070ti, 4080 and 4090 GPU. It is worth that only certain stores will participate in this promotion.

Source: NVIDIA

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get the following items with the game if you happen to buy the GPU:

Mount of the Lightbringer and Armor of the Carapace of Faith.

Inarius’s Wings from Diablo III and Inarius’s Murloc Pet.

World of Warcraft Amalgam Fury mount

And the Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness cosmetic set

What happens if you play Diablo IV with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series?

We already told you before which are the requirements for running Diablo IV on PC and, honestly, they are varied. In case you want high specifications, because you require 16 GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X processor and a graphics card, ask for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, that is, with a Series 40 would be plenty.

Source: Blizzard

If you want it in Ultra you need 32GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor and a 3080 or a Series 40 GPU. With that you could already enjoy this Blizzard video game in 4K and surely more of 60fps.

What do you think of this offer? Are you going to cheer up?