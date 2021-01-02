Highlights: Exile from power made Upendra Kushwaha restless!

Patna:Upendra Kushwaha, who is facing deportation from the power of the Center after his own step, is now restless. Even if you are restless, once you gain power, then where does its fascination go? In anger, Kushwaha decided to break away from the NDA and walk with the grand alliance, but Tejashwi’s ambition was overshadowed by his wishes. Hence, before the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, the NDA started planning to enter the NDA. But if this did not happen, then we formed our own front. It was a different matter that his front was licked in the political arena.

Now Kushwaha has come to know that politics will become expensive by being marginalized. That’s why he is very kind to Nitish Kumar these days. Constantly in the glory of Nitish Kumar, the ballads are built. On Saturday, he lashed out at Tejashwi in support of Nitish Kumar. The former Union Minister said that the public has given a mandate to Nitish and he should be given time to run the government. The government should not talk about falling from now. If the government falls and elections are expected then the people of Bihar will be insulted. On the question of going with Nitish Kumar, the former Union Minister said that such things arise from the media and only the media should answer such questions.

Kushwaha’s plan

Actually, Upendra Kushwaha, who was separated from NDA by making education an issue in Bihar, is now working on his new plan. The question is whether Kushwaha will be able to join the mainstream of power again under this policy. Tejashwi has also been besieged by Kushwaha to express his friendship with Nitish. See how …

Upendra Kushwaha needed an issue that was fresh for his COME BACK plan. That opportunity came in the winter session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, when Tejashwi made such a comment on Nitish which was described as a violation of decorum. Upendra Kushwaha had got the opportunity he was looking for. He made a tweet tweeting Tejashwi without delay. In it, he wrote that ‘The kind of vulgar language that Honorable Tejashwi Yadav used towards Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar in the House today is utterly condemnable! poop poop: ! Is this the house for Radi-Betkhauki? ‘

After this, plan to come close to Nitish

According to sources, after this tweet by Upendra Kushwaha, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called and thanked him. Thank you because Kushwaha made a tweet in support of Nitish despite the NDA protest. Sources reveal that after this, the time of Nitish and Kushwaha’s meeting was fixed. On December 2, both met at the appointed time. It is being said that with a chatter in the political corridor, Nitish Kumar told Upendra Kushwaha that where are he in opposition, come with us, we work together afresh! Now there is so much truth in this matter, whether it is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or Upendra Kushwaha. But this political meeting has become a discussion.

Next step of Kushwaha’s plan

Kushwaha had made his move towards friendship with Nitish. But how can we be supported by staying in opposition. Kushwaha also had a chance for this. Kisan agitation… It was perfectly done to be soft on Nitish, but what else would have got a better opportunity to warm up to Modi. It should be seen that if we are in opposition, then we are also playing the religion of the opponent. On December 2, we had met, after December 3, Kushwaha also played his next wager. That is, after the softening plan in meeting Nitish, Upendra Kushwaha got heated and attacked PM Modi and made this tweet.

Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha, both need each other

Eminent political expert and educationist Dr. Sanjay Kumar says that in the current situation Upendra Kushwaha also feels that doing politics contrary to the stream has proved to be a loss deal for him. According to Sanjay, Kushwaha now knew that the ambitious Tejashwi Yadav would never give him the plank of politics that Kushwaha is looking for. That is why Kushwaha seems to benefit in staying with Nitish.

Now it is Nitish Kumar who laid the foundation of his politics on the Lavkush equation. In Bihar election 2020, Nitish Kumar gave ticket to 15 Kushwaha leaders out of which 10 lost. According to Dr. Sanjay, if Kushwaha comes with Nitish, then the JDU’s vote bank is bound to increase in a way. That is, the clap will ring with both hands, there is no doubt or doubt.

Question- Upendra Kushwaha will merge his party in JDU?

The answer to this question is a bit difficult to find. Be it Nitish Kumar or Upendra Kushwaha… both are clever leaders. Kushwaha has made a mistake by turning down the center chair, in which case he will not want to sacrifice his party i.e. Sources reveal that the new friendship of Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha is still premature. There is a lot of scope for this. The question is that which is the focus of both Nitish and Kushwaha. However, there is also a third party in it i.e. BJP, if Kushwaha wants to practice Nitish then he will have to avoid shying away from BJP as well. Well, this is politics … it is possible.