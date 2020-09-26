Assembly elections in Bihar (Bihar Assembly Elections 2020) have been announced. Mahagathbandhan and NDA have started strengthening their respective camps. In the era of coalition politics, political parties have joined various camps by calculating profit and loss. The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) is seen lagging behind in this game of camp. The words that Upendra Kushwaha has used while addressing the RLSP workers, it is almost clear that he will separate from the Grand Alliance. After that, soon after the announcement of elections in the state, many things are being said in the press conference on behalf of CM Nitish Kumar (Upendra Kushwaha).For the last two days, there was speculation that Upendra Kushwaha might return to the NDA. Words like welcome for Kushwaha were being used by some BJP leaders, after which these speculations were given strength, but looking at the recent statement by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of NDA, it seems that for Upendra Kushwaha of NDA The doors are closed.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was having a press conference on Friday evening. Meanwhile, journalists asked him if Upendra Kushwaha was coming to the NDA? On this, Nitish Kumar said that I do not know. Yes, Jeetan Ram Manjhi broke away from the Grand Alliance and became part of the NDA.

RJD’s voice changed towards Kushwaha

While addressing the RLSP workers, the words of former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha used for Tejashwi Yadav were followed by cursing RJD spokesperson throughout the day on Friday. RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari even said that those who were abused in the NDA were honored by the RJD. But today the same people are questioning the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. Mrityunjay Tiwari also said that the party which does not have any organization nor enough candidates, is also welcome if they want to go separately. Anyone can go anywhere in a democracy. After this statement by the RJD spokesperson, it is clear what his stand is about Upendra Kushwaha. However, Tejashwi Yadav or Tej Pratap Yadav have not yet made any statement regarding Upendra Kushwaha, which can be considered as a possibility for him to remain in the Grand Alliance.

What did Upendra Kushwaha say about Tejaswi

Addressing the leaders of RLSP on Thursday, party president Upendra Kushwaha had said that if all people were strong, it was possible to make changes in Bihar by following the leader of RJD. Even today, the matter of seat sharing is not very important for us, one or two partners will leave us, we had them in our mind. Because the question of one or two companions is not the question of Bihar. The people of Bihar want the leadership to be such that it can stand properly in front of Nitish Kumar. Then the people of Bihar will support. This much aspiration, expectation was necessary. No matter what people think, but even today we have in mind that if the Rashtriya Janata Dal decides that we will change our leadership, Upendra Kushwaha will convince his people even today.

It was clear after Upendra Kushwaha’s statement that he had made up his mind to break away from the Grand Alliance. However, he has not officially announced it. But on the whole, the present condition of Upendra Kushwaha has become like the saying of ‘Dhobi ka dona na ghar ka na ghat ka’. Tejashwi has already refused to accept Yadav’s leadership in front of Kushwaha workers and Nitish Kumar, the leader of the NDA, is unaware of the issue.