In Bihar, the RLopa chief Upendra Kushwaha, who took a different route from the Grand Alliance, did not even figure in the NDA. They made a lot of effort by camping in Delhi for three days. Then they started looking for a different way. Today on Tuesday, they have announced another new alliance. Announces alliance with Mayawati’s BSP and People’s Socialist Party. Mayawati tweeted that Upendra Kushwaha will become the chief minister if this alliance wins. Mayawati said that Upendra will lead this alliance. The RLSP fought with the NDA in the 2015 assembly elections as well. The RLSP had contested 23 seats in this election, out of which it could win only two seats.

After the announcement of the alliance, Upendra Kushwaha alleged that the manner in which the Grand Alliance was running, it was not possible to free Bihar from the misrule of the current government. It is said that this government made big promises but medicine, earning, studies, irrigation failed on every front. It is alleged that both the Bihar coalitions are controlled by the BJP. Attacking the RJD, he said that how do we talk to the people of Bihar on education when the head of the Grand Alliance is matriculated. The then Chief Minister could not get both of his sons to matriculation. We tried to make RJD change its shape. The leadership changed, but we did not hear, so we changed our course. Upendra alleged that BJP has control over the politics of the two coalitions. He gave the slogan of government this time, education. Said that new comrades are welcome. All 243 seats will be contested.

Upendra Yadav has been a part of NDA before:

The RLSP was earlier part of the NDA, but was demerged in August 2018. The 2015 election was also contested by the RLSP with the NDA. But, he contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by joining the Grand Alliance with the RJD and the Congress. In 2019, the RLSP contested 5 seats in Bihar, but could not win a single seat. Upendra Kushwaha was earlier in JDU, but due to differences with Nitish, he had to leave the party. After which he formed Ralospa on 3 March 2013. But, when the BJP announced Narendra Modi as the Prime Ministerial candidate, Nitish split from the NDA and Upendra joined the NDA, which was talking of overthrowing the NDA government. The RLSP fought in 3 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and won all three. After that, the RLSP fought in alliance with the NDA in the 2015 assembly elections as well. The RLSP got 23 seats in this election, out of which it could win only two seats. Conditions started changing for Upendra in July 2017 when Nitish once again became part of the NDA. While in the NDA, Upendra Kushwaha continued to oppose Nitish and finally the RLSP broke away from the NDA in August 2018.