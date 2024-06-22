The Emirates School Education Foundation has approved updates to the tracks, the system of elective subjects, and the academic plan for the next year 2024-2025.

The changes include stopping the application of the elite and academics track in the tenth grade, implementing the system of elective subjects in the twelfth grades for the general and advanced tracks and third language schools, merging the subjects of social studies and moral education so that it becomes one subject under the name of social studies and moral education and taught by one teacher, and amending a quorum. Mathematics in the twelfth grade, to eight weekly classes according to the approved plan for the test subjects.

As for the educational tracks, the general track is applied to the educational stages from kindergarten to the twelfth, the advanced track is applied in the second and third cycles from the fifth to the twelfth grade, the applied track is applied to the tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades, and the elite track is applied to the eleventh and second grade students. Ten, while the academies are limited to the general and advanced tracks for eleventh and twelfth students.

The system includes six compulsory academic subjects: Arabic language, Islamic education, social studies/moral education, English language, mathematics, and physical and health education, with the rest of the subjects being divided into two groups of optional subjects, the first of which includes three scientific subjects: physics, chemistry, and biology. The second group of elective subjects includes three diverse subjects: computing, creative design and innovation, health sciences, and arts.

The institution pointed out that the compulsory subjects are for all students, regardless of their educational paths and choices, after which the student will be able to choose from the first group of elective subjects, which includes scientific subjects, followed by the second group of elective subjects, which includes activity subjects.

The elective subjects system provides a set of plans in both the general and advanced tracks, and is divided into two basic groups. The third year student in the first group graduates having completed the requirements for two out of three scientific subjects, while the outcomes of the second group focus on the current study plan without applying it. Elective subjects for scientific subjects, so that the student covers the subjects assigned to him according to previous plans.