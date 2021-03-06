The health authorities in the country, represented by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Dubai Health Authority and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, have updated the national guidelines for the management and clinical treatment of “Covid-19” cases, and announced them in the fifth version of the guide, and the updates included the protocol of drugs used for treatment.

The health authorities divided the adult treatment protocol into six categories:

A possible case of “Covid-19” infection, with the emergence of an upper respiratory infection without pneumonia.

And the case is a possible infection «Covid-19» with the emergence of an upper respiratory infection with pneumonia.

The confirmed case is asymptomatic.

And confirmed upper respiratory tract infection case without pneumonia for 10 days.

And a confirmed case of pneumonia has persisted for a period of 10 to 14 days.

And the confirmed case of severe or critical infection for 10 days.

The update showed that the health authorities excluded hydroxychloroquine drugs, and removed them from the treatment protocol completely, and that drugs such as favipiravir, remdesivir, dexamethasone and others were satisfied, according to the classification of the case and the severity of the disease.

The health authorities confirmed dealing with pregnant women patients with “Covid-19” on a case-by-case basis, with the consultation of the obstetrician and gynecologist, and that the use of Interferon Beta 1b spray could be an option, and antivirals may be considered as a concomitant use in the second and third trimesters of Pregnancy, including favipiravir and remdesivir, although data are not available on their use in pregnancy.

On the prevention of blood clotting in patients “Covid-19”, she indicated that patients in hospitals should receive anti-drug venous thrombosis, unless there are contraindications, regardless of the risks of venous thrombosis, referring to the use of the institutional protocol for subcutaneous doses of heparin, or enoxaparin. .

She emphasized that only complete anticoagulants should be given to patients with confirmed venous thrombosis in the form of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism (blockage in an artery in the lungs), or in the event of high clinical suspicion, and that there is currently no recommendation for experimental complete anticoagulants. Outside clinical trials.

The health authorities stressed in the updated guide that experimental antibiotics are not given to patients upon admission to hospitals unless clinically indicated for reasons other than pneumonia caused by “Covid-19”, and that patients who suffer from acute pneumonia and unstable vital signs upon admission to the hospital, they will need. Large-scale experimental antimicrobial treatment is required to await culture and laboratory reports, and the antigens can be stopped or mitigated if there is no evidence of an active bacterial infection.

