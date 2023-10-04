Dubai Municipality announced the modernization of the “Dubai Smart Mobile Laboratory”, the first of its kind in the country, designed in an innovative style, through new additions to it, represented by the introduction of chemical tests for various consumer goods and products, and geological tests that examine gemstones of various types, to become a comprehensive laboratory that includes… In addition to that, microbiological tests for food, and safety checks for electrical appliances.

Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, Hend Mahmoud Mahaba, said: “The municipality has introduced new updates to the Dubai Smart Mobile Laboratory, represented by the addition of chemical and geological tests for materials, food and consumer products, and goods, with the aim of developing the tests conducted by the laboratory and expanding its service package to meet the needs and requirements of customers.” In the Emirate of Dubai, this is a reflection of its commitment to developing its resources and harnessing its capabilities to make customers happy, and adopting advanced technologies to provide high-level services that enhance control and ensure the safety and quality of products traded in the markets of the Emirate of Dubai, thus consolidating Dubai’s position as a better city for life and progress.”

She added: “The laboratory now includes more than 20 devices and technologies of the latest and best in the world, operating through a set of advanced computer programs that enable it to conduct laboratory tests with high quality and accuracy, and in record time compared to traditional devices, which makes it a comprehensive and integrated laboratory that operates with unique specifications that match “With the international standards and specifications for laboratory tests in force in the Emirate of Dubai.”

The laboratory performs examinations of gemstones and precious metals using X-ray techniques, ultraviolet rays, and laser techniques in their various applications.