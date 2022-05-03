Of the Imola trip of the Mercedes Above all, the radio team of Toto Wolff remains impressed in the memory, which at the end of the GP apologizes to Lewis Hamilton, 13th under the checkered flag, for having provided him with a car “Undriveable”. All this while the ‘newcomer, George Russell, had nevertheless managed to drag the problem W13 created by the Brackley team up to fourth position on the Santerno circuit. Two weeks later, the entire paddock is moving to Florida, for the first, historic, Miami Grand Prix in the history of F1. A stage strongly desired by the American ownership of the Circus, but which for the eight-time world constructors champion team represents above all another step of growth

Even in America it is difficult to imagine how Mercedes could try to worry Red Bull and Ferrari in terms of performance. The team principal Toto Wolff, however, tried to motivate the whole team of the Star, also confirming theintention on the part of the team to try some updates on the track that winds around the Hard Rock Stadium. “Since we returned from Italy we have tried to understand as much as possible from that weekend and, in parallel, we have worked in the wind tunnel and on the simulations. We have found several directions to improve the car – underlined the Austrian manager – and we will conduct experiments in Miami to correlate these simulations. We hope to confirm the development path for the next races“.

Wolff also added that, as expected, both Hamilton and Russell have dedicated themselves to an intense ‘virtual’ work to discover the Florida track. “Both of our drivers have been working on the simulator ahead of Miami and the factories have been busy producing updates for upcoming races. The saying comes to mind ‘the calm sea does not make good sailors’ – concluded the boss of the black-silver wall – this team has demonstrated its resilience over many seasons and the difficult start to this year has ignited a fire inside every member of the team. Everyone is determined to fix the situation “.