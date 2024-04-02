New mission in Suzuka

The first three events of the world championship ended with results that do not reflect the true potential of the Kick Sauberstill stuck at the bottom of the Constructors' standings zero points. The Swiss team, in fact, had more than one opportunity to finish in the top ten, especially with Valtteri Bottas, even if the objective was lost for several errors occurred during the pit stopsalmost all due to problems related to the tire nut.

On track with new updates

The goal of the team and the Finnish driver is therefore to make up for it Japanon that circuit of Suzuka who often smiled at #77 in his career. It is no coincidence that Bottas won here in 2019, the same year in which he became vice-world champion: “It's always great to race at Suzuka, one of the most iconic circuits on the calendar and my favorite – he has declared – I have wonderful memories of when I raced here: a victory and many other good performances. It's not just the track: the passion of the fans is unparalleled and there is an even greater desire to put on a good show for them. This definitely gives you extra motivation for the weekend. Thinking back to Australia, it's never nice to come away empty-handed from a race, especially because we were showing real potential there and could have scored some good points. In any case, it's all over now and we have a new opportunity to get back on our feet this weekend, especially because our race pace was really encouraging. We are all aware of the work that is taking place behind the scenes to resolve our pit problems and hope to see the results soon. We are also ready to bring here new updatesso I can't wait to get back on track and take another step forward.”

Guanyu is also optimistic

Both the Finn and his teammate are looking for their first points Zhou Guanyu, who was also betrayed by some unexpected events in the pits. A problem on which the team has set to work with determination, as confirmed by team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi, to ensure that similar mix-ups do not happen again from Suzuka onwards: “As a driver, Suzuka is one of the best tracks to race on and I'm happy to be here – commented the 24 year old Chinese, who will take part in his home GP after the appointment in Japan – it's the third time I've raced on this historic circuit and you can't help but think of the great races that have taken place here, the decisive championships, the great moments you saw on TV as a child. The crowd is also very special: the support and dedication of the fans in the stands and outside the paddock is something that not only the drivers feel, but also all members of the team. I want to have a good race here: Melbourne didn't go as we expected, but we regrouped as a team and now we are motivated to recover. We know there is still work to do, both on and off the track, but an important positive aspect is that the race pace we showed in Australia seemed quite competitive, and I am intent on working to extract the maximum from the our car. If we can place ourselves in favorable positions on the starting grid and get a clean start, we will have the possibility to aim for points“.