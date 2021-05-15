Updated WhatsApp Terms of Use have become effective. This is reported by RBC.

Starting May 15, users will receive constant reminders for several weeks to agree to the terms before the functionality of their account is limited.

Subscribers are invited to either accept the new terms of the application, or export their chat history and delete their account.

In a few weeks, but without specifying the exact date, the messenger will start blocking calls and messages from users who have canceled the new agreement.

WhatsApp released an updated user agreement on January 8th. In the new version, the developers of the application announced that the service will start sharing information with the social network Facebook, which owns the messenger. Initially, the new rules were supposed to enter into force on February 8, but later their entry into force was postponed until May 15. The decision led to a negative reaction from users from around the world. Experts have recorded a sharp outflow of users from the application to other similar services.