Only 10 stadiums exceed 60,000 people in South Americadistributed in four countries (Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Uruguay): although the Brazilians are the ones that contribute the most stadiums to this list, Argentina is the largest in all of South America, after the repairs carried out in recent times.
Next, we will then review the top 10 largest stadiums in this part of the continent. Come on.
The José do Rego Maciel Stadium, popularly known as Arruda, is a football stadium located in the city of Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. It belongs to the Santa Cruz Futebol Clube and its current capacity is for 60 044 spectators, being one of the five largest Brazilian stadiums.
The only stadium in Uruguay on the list could not be another: the mythical Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Has capacity for 60,235 people.
The Arena do Grêmio is a multi-purpose stadium located in the city of Porto Alegre, state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is where Grêmio currently plays at home, a club from the city of the same name. enter 60,540 people.
The Mineirão Stadium is located in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, capital of the state of Minas Gerais. Cruzeiro is home here, as well as having hosted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Capacity for 61,846 viewers.
The Governador Aderaldo Plácido Castelo Stadium is a football stadium located in the city of Fortaleza, Ceará state, Brazil, it is popularly known as Castelão, Arena Castelão or Gigante da Boa Vista. How many people enter? 63,000 people.
Another of the mythical Brazilian stadiums is the Morumbí. The Cícero Pompeu de Toledo is a soccer stadium located in the city of São Paulo, State of the same name in Brazil, where they enter 72,039 people.
The Estadio Nacional de Brasília Mané Garrincha is a stadium located in Brasília in the Federal District in Brazil. It was inaugurated in 1974 and after the last remodeling, from 2013, it has a capacity of 72,788 viewers.
The Maracanã Stadium, formally Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho, is a football stadium located in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It is the largest in Brazil and was the largest in South America for a long time. Capacity for 78,838 people.
80,093 they enter the only stadium in Peru on this select list. It was the largest in South America until River made its spare parts. The main stadium of the Club Universitario de Deportes of the First Division of Peru.
River Plate opened the doors of the Monumental Stadium after months of renovation. And the works allowed the capacity to reach 83,196 viewers, in order to become the largest stadium in South America. Craziness.
#Updated #biggest #stadiums #South #America
Leave a Reply