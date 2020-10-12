In Moscow, over the past day, 4,395 cases of coronavirus infection were detected. The total number of infected people in the capital has reached 334 813. Updated statistics on Monday, October 12, are available on the website stopcoronavirus.rf…

In the capital, 262,750 patients have been cured for the entire time, of which 1131 have recovered in the past 24 hours alone. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5629 people have died, and 34 deaths are also known per day.

In the Moscow region, 440 new cases of infection were registered. The total number of infected people in the region is 77 831. Over the entire period, more than 58 thousand people have recovered, and 1417 deaths have also been recorded.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the onset of a pandemic in the capital region. “Hospitals are more and more filled with patients, the number of very serious patients is increasing – in intensive care, on mechanical ventilation. Even mortality is starting to rise again! ” – he said.

