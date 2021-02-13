In Moscow, over the past day, 1,963 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified. The total number of infected during the entire pandemic reached 954 619. Updated statistics on Saturday, February 13, are available on the website stopcoronavirus.rf…

For the entire time in the capital, 867,780 patients have been cured, of which 2,680 have recovered only in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic was 14,290, including 67 deaths are known in the last 24 hours.

In the Moscow region, 884 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered. In the region, the total number of infected people was 204 203. Over the entire time, more than 165 thousand people have recovered, and 4,208 deaths were also recorded.

Earlier it became known that the doctors of the Institute of Emergency Medicine. N.V. Sklifosovsky was rescued by a patient with 100 percent lung damage that arose after infection with coronavirus.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!