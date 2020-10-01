In Moscow, 2418 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified over the past day. The total number of infected in the capital has reached 295,019. Updated statistics published on Thursday, October 1, on the website stopcoronavirus.rf…

In the capital, 249,861 patients have been cured for the entire time, of which 1211 have recovered only in the past day. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 5254 people have died, and 24 people are also known to have died in the last day.

In the Moscow region, 230 new cases of infection were registered. The total number of infected people in the region since the beginning of the pandemic is 73 832. Over the entire time, more than 56 thousand people have recovered, and 1344 deaths have also been recorded.

In Russia, for the entire time of the pandemic, more than a million people with a confirmed diagnosis were detected – 1,185,231. Over the past day, the number of infected has increased by 8,945.

Earlier it became known that from the beginning of the introduction of the mask regime (from May 2020) to September 29, 1151 inspections were carried out in public places – large shopping centers and retail chain stores, theaters, sports grounds. 150 institutions-violators were closed, fines were issued in the amount of about 22 million rubles.

