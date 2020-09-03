During the day, 690 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Moscow. The total number of infected in the capital is 264 374. The updated data was published on Thursday, September 3, on the website stopcoronavirus.rf…

In the capital region, only 217,899 patients were cured, of which 1157 were discharged only in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Moscow, 4,857 people have died, including 13 infected people in the last day died from complications.

There are 163 new cases of coronavirus infection in the Moscow region. The total number of infected people in the region is 68,700. Of this number, 52,051 are recovered, and only 1204 deaths have been recorded.

In Russia, the number of cases of COVID-19 has exceeded a million people. Over the past day, the number of infected has increased by 4995. For all the time 826 935 patients have been cured. 17,528 people died.

On August 23, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Moscow has a good coronavirus situation in terms of stability. At the same time, he believes that the problem will persist until the start of mass vaccination – while about 700 new cases of infection will still be detected daily.

