641 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Moscow per day. The total number of infected in the capital is 263,059. The updated data was published on Tuesday, September 1, on the website stopcoronavirus.rf…

In the capital region, only 215,383 patients were cured, of which 1,262 were discharged only in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Moscow, 4,832 people have died, including 11 infected people in the last day died from complications.

In the Moscow region, there are 156 new cases of coronavirus infection per day. The total number of infected people in the region is 68 379. More than 50 thousand people have recovered, and only 1193 deaths were recorded.

In Russia, the number of cases of COVID-19 has exceeded a million people. Over the past day, the number of infected has increased by 4729. Over the entire time, 815 705 patients have recovered. Died 17,299 people.

On August 19, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow Vladimir Efimov said that at the moment the authorities are not going to resume restrictive measures due to the coronavirus, including the self-isolation regime. According to Efimov, there are no prerequisites for a decision yet.

