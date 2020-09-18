In Moscow, over the past day, 805 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified. The total number of infected people in the capital has reached 274,808. The updated statistics were published on Friday, September 18th, on the website stopcoronavirus.rf…

In total, 235 136 patients were cured in the capital, of which 1107 recovered only in the past day. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Moscow, 5033 people have died, including eight in the last day.

There are 165 new cases of coronavirus infection in the Moscow region. The total number of infected people in the region is 71,173. For all the time, more than 54 thousand people have recovered, and 1272 deaths were also recorded.

In Russia, more than a million people were identified with a confirmed diagnosis – 1,091,186. Over the past day, the number of infected has increased by 5,905.

Earlier it became known that Moscow scientists have found a way to improve protective masks by creating a bactericidal barrier by impregnating them in a solution of tantalum nanoparticles. It is specified that such nanoparticles are deposited in tissue fibers and fight bacteria.

