The Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched updated scientific evidence for breast, cervical and colon cancer, based on the latest international practices, to raise the efficiency of health workers, provide the best preventive and curative services for cancer patients, and raise awareness about the importance of early detection in protecting the public health of community members.

The launch of scientific evidence, which has been updated by a team of experts and specialists in the field of cancer, to reflect the latest medical research and technologies, comes within the framework of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve health care and raise awareness of the importance of early screening and disease prevention. Scientific evidence includes current recommendations for early diagnosis, necessary tests, and available treatment for detected cases. The evidence is considered an important reference for health professionals in providing appropriate health care and making the right decisions, to improve recovery rates and quality of life for patients.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussein Al-Rand, pointed out during the introductory and training workshop organized by the Ministry in Dubai, in cooperation with AstraZeneca, the importance of this updated scientific evidence in improving the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of breast, colon and cervical cancer, as this evidence is based on It relies on the latest scientific research and studies in these fields, and provides reliable and comprehensive information for individuals and health professionals. He noted the Ministry’s plans to enhance research and development in the field of medicine, and provide innovative scientific solutions to current and future health challenges, in addition to building strong partnerships with health and community institutions and partners to improve health and prevent diseases.

Al-Rand pointed out the importance of the Ministry launching the updated guide that contributes to developing the skills of health care providers to provide better care for patients, which leads to reducing the rate of deaths resulting from cancer, according to the National Plan for Noncommunicable Diseases, through one of its strategic indicators, which is reducing the rate of cancer. This is done by applying the updated guide and periodically reviewing its implementation mechanism within the framework of the Ministry’s commitment to achieving the goals of preventive and community health programs, and promoting health awareness.

For her part, the head of the Department of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health in the Ministry, Dr. Buthaina Ben Balila, pointed out that the Ministry periodically updates scientific evidence to keep pace with the highest international standards, and using the latest medical research and technologies that come as a result of the hard work of a team of scientists and medical experts specializing in The field of cancer control, making it a scientific reference for health professionals and society alike.

She explained that the workshop aimed to introduce updated evidence and the mechanism for its application, brainstorming to improve early detection services by following modern scientific methods, and directing patients and community members to prevent breast, cervical and colon cancer, adhere to treatment, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.