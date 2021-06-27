Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad)- announced Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government Announcing the release of an updated version of the registration requirements policy for mobile subscribers. The updates included some aspects related to the registration of mobile SIM sales outlets, and the new updates stipulated that the applicant for the registration of the outlet must communicate with the relevant licensee to obtain a No Objection Certificate that includes information about the outlet and information about the vendors. These updates reflect the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government’s keenness to ensure that customers obtain their own mobile SIM cards, through approved outlets, that meet the standards set by the Authority.

Eng. Saif bin Ghalita, Executive Director of the Technology Development Affairs Department, said: “The Communications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government are keen to launch and update policies that will control the relationship between the customer, licensees and sales outlets, preserve the rights of all parties, and secure advanced, modern and smooth services that achieve the happiness and satisfaction of all. Dealers in the communications and information technology sector. The great and rapid development in the communications and information technology sector requires us to work quickly and accurately to update the relevant policies, in order to facilitate meeting the increasing demand for the services provided by the sector.” Eng. Ibn Ghalaita stressed that the authority carefully monitors the performance of mobile phone SIM sales outlets in the country, and works to facilitate the process of customers obtaining their own numbers easily, conveniently and safely.

He added: “According to Federal Law No. 3 of 2003 and its amendments, (Telecommunications Law) and the policy of registering mobile phone chip sales outlets, selling mobile phone chips and providing communication services is a regulated activity, and it can only be practiced by licensees in the United Arab Emirates and its affiliated outlets. them, or the commercially licensed economic establishments registered with the authority. The authority has developed a policy for sales outlets, which it always works to update in line with developments in the sector. The authority, through recent updates, aimed to regulate the process of registering sales outlets, and to ensure the validity and ability of The port is to provide all services related to obtaining mobile SIM cards.

As part of its responsibility for the telecommunications sector, the authority’s work teams conduct field visits to the sales outlets to ensure that they meet all the conditions stipulated in the mobile phone SIM outlets policy.