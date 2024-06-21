The Nürburgring it is one of the legendary circuits of motorsport and winds around the Nürburg Castle in Germany, also known as “Ring”. It is currently divided into two sectionsone shorter and the other longer: the Gp Strecke (GP circuit), 5.1 km (4.542 without the portion called Mercedes Arena) and the Nordschleife reduced to 20,832 km. In total the track counts 98 curves (16 Gp Strecke – 73 Nordschleife).

Record Nurburgring series sports cars

For some years the Nordschleife has been increasingly used by car manufacturers from all over the world like test track to test and develop i prototypes of new car models to be launched on the market. The particular shape of the circuit, which alternates slow curves with fast curves, straights with ups and downs, makes it complete from a technical point of view and therefore a excellent test bed to establish the validity of a project.

It is also used by many car manufacturers for promotional purposes given the importance of the track, the scene of epic challenges in the past also in Formula 1; It lends itself very well to road car tests and the lap times obtained are a good point of comparison for enthusiasts or potential buyers.

On board the record lap at the Nürburgring with the Mercedes-AMG ONE VIDEO

Get the Nürburgring record It’s one of the main goals for a sports car. Now the fastest lap set here is from Mercedes-AMG With the‘hypercar ONEwhich filmed in 6:35.183.

NURBURGRING RECORD RANKING UPDATED

POS. CAR TIME VIDEO YEAR 1. Mercedes-AMG ONE 6:35.18 link HERE ’22 2. Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR 6:40.33 link HERE ’19 3. Porsche 911 GT2 RS 6:43.30 link HERE ’21 4. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 6:43.61 link HERE ’20 5. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 6:44.97 link HERE ’19 6. NextEV Nio EP9 6:45.90 link HERE ’16 7. Porsche 911 GT2 RS 6:47.30 link HERE ’17 8. Radical SR8LM 6:48.00 link HERE ’09 9. Porsche 911 GT3 RS 6:49.32 link HERE ’22 10. Lamborghini Huracan Performante 6:52.01 link HERE ’18 11. Porsche 911 GT3 RS 6:56.40 link HERE ’18 12. Radical SR8 6:56.08 link HERE ’05 13. Porsche 918 Spyder 6:57.00 link HERE ’13 14. Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce 6:59.73 link HERE ’15 15. Porsche 911 GT3 6:59.93 link HERE ’21 16. Viper ACR-Extreme 7:01.30 link HERE ’17 17. Rimac Nevera 7:05.98 ’23 18. Nissan GT-R Nismo 7:08.68 link HERE ’13 19. Mercedes-AMG GT-R 7:10.92 link HERE ’17 20. Gumpert Apollo Speed 7:11.57 ’09 21. Dodge Viper SRT-10 ACR 7:12.13 ’10 22. Porsche 911 GT3 7:12.70 ’18 23. Tesla Model S P100D+ 7:13.70 link HERE ’19 24. Lexus LFA Nurburgring Package 7:14.64 ’12 25. Donkervoort D8 RS 7:14.89 ’05 26. Camaro ZL1 1LE 7:16.00 ’18 27. Porsche 911 GT2 RS 7:18.00 ’10 28. Jaguar XE SV Project 8 7:18.36 link HERE ’19 29. Radical SR3 Turbo 7:19.00 ’03 30. Nissan GT-R 7:19.10 ’13 31. Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 7:19.63 ’12 32. Lynk & Co 03 7:20.14 ’19 33. Ferrari 488 GTB 7:21.63 ’15 34. Jaguar XE SV Project 8 7:21.20 link HERE ’17 35. Dodge Viper ACR 7:22.10 ’09 36. Chevrolet Corvette Z06 7:22.68 ’11 37. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 7:23.009 ’20 38. Gumpert Apollo Sports 7:24.00 ’07 39. Nissan GT-R 7:24.22 ’11 40. Maserati MC12 7:24.29 ’04 41. Pagani Zonda F Clubsport 7:24.44 ’05 42. Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 7:25.00 ’11 43. Porsche Panamera 7:25.04 ’20 44. Ferrari Enzo 7:25.21 ’02 45. Tesla Model S Plaid 7.25.23 link HERE ’23 46. Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Coupe 7:25.41 link HERE ’19 47. KTM X-Bow R 7:25.72 ’12 48. Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series 7:26.40 ’14 49. Nissan GT-R 7:26.70 ’08 50. Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 7:27.00 ’11 51. BMW M4 GTS 7:27.88 ’16 52. Ferrari 458 Italia 7:28.00 ’09 53. McLaren MP4-12C 7:28.00 ’10 54. Porsche Carrera GT 7:28.71 ’03 55. Chevy Camaro ZL1 7:29.6 ’17 56. Mercedes SLS AMG GT 7:30.00 ’12 57. Tesla Model S Plaid 7.30.90 ’21 58. Porsche 911 GT2 7:31.00 ’07 59. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 7:32.00 ’16 60. Porsche 911 Turbo S 7:32.00 ’10 61. Ford Shelby GT350R 7:32.19 ’15 62. Pagani Zonda F 7:33.00 ’05 63. Porsche 911 GT3 RS 7:33.00 ’10 64. Audi RS 3 7:33.12 ’24 65. Porsche Taycan Turbo S 7:33.30 link HERE ’22 66. Koenigsegg CCX 7:33.55 ’06 67. Koenigsegg CCR 7:34.00 ’04 68. Audi R8 GT 7:34.00 ’10 69. Nissan GT-R Spec-V 7:34.46 ’09 70. RUF RT12 7:35.00 ’05 71. Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 7:37.47 ’14 72. Porsche 911 Carrera S 7:37.90 ’11 73. Porsche Panamera Turbo 7:38.00 ’17 74. Porsche 911 Turbo 7:38.00 ’06 75. Lexus LF-A 7:38.00 ’10 76. Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera 7:38.00 ’10 77. BMW M2 7:38,70 ’23 78. Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe 7:38.92 link HERE ’21 79. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 7:39.00 ’15 80. Ferrari 430 Scuderia 7:39.00 ’07 81. Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 7:40.00 ’06 82. McLaren Mercedes SLR 7:40.00 ’03 83. Porsche 911 GT3 7:40.00 ’09 84. Audi RS 3 Sedan 7:40.75 link HERE ’21 85. Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 7:41.27 ’11 86. Porsche 911 GT3 7:42.00 ’06 87. Radical SR3 7:42.00 ’02 88. Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce 7:42.00 ’09 89. Porsche Taycan 7:42.00 link HERE ’19 90. Audi RS Q8 7:42.25 link HERE ’19 91. Chevrolet Corvette Z06 7:42.90 ’05 ninety two. Porsche 911 GT3 RS 7:43.00 ’03 93. Honda Civic Type-R 7:43.80 ’17 94. Pagani Zonda C12 S 7:44.00 ’02 95. Audi R8 V10 5.2 FSI 7:44.00 ’09 96. Honda Civic Type R 2023 7:44.88 link HERE ’23 97. Mercedes CLK 63 Black Series 7:45.00 ’07 98. Gardner Douglas GD T70 Spyder 7:45.00 ’10 99. Mercedes C 63 AMG Coupe Black Series 7:45.00 ’11 100. Renault Megane RS Trophy-R 7:45.39 link HERE ’19 101. Porsche 911 GT2 7:46.00 ’00 102. Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera 7:46.00 ’07 103. Jaguar XJ220 7:46.37 ‘ninety two 104. Lamborghini Murcielago LP-640 E-gear 7:47.00 ’07 105. Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano 7:47.00 ’06 106. Wiesmann GT MF5 7:47.00 ’08 107. Porsche 911 Turbo 7:47.00 ’09 108. Golf GTI Clubsport S 7:47.19 ’16 109. Golf R 20 Years 7:47.31 link HERE ’22 110. Porsche 911 GT3 RS 7:48.00 ’06 111. BMW M3 GTS 7:48.00 ’10 112. Alpina B3 GT3 7:49.00 ’10 113. Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ 7:49.37 link HERE ’19 114. Lamborghini Murcielago 7:50.00 ’02 115. BMW M3 CSL 7:50.00 ’03 116. Porsche 911 Carrera S 7:50.00 ’08 117. Honda Civic Type R 7:50.63 ’15 118. Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series 7:51.00 ’09 119. Jaguar XKR-S 7:51.00 ’11 120. Volvo S60 Polestar 7:51.11 ’17 121. Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 7:51.7 ’18 122. BMW M4 7:52.00 ’15 123. Lamborghini Gallardo 7:52.00 ’03 124. Ford GT 7:52.00 ’04 125. Porsche Panamera Turbos S 7:52.00 ’11 126. Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 7:52.00 ’08 127. Mercedes CLK DTM 7:54.00 ’04 128. Porsche 911 GT3 7:54.00 ’03 129. Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy-R 7:54.36 ’15 130. Ferrari F430 7:55.00 ’05 Record ranking at the Nürburgring

The fastest production car at the Nurburgring is the Mercedes-AMG One

