The first free practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix certainly did not provide particularly reliable parameters given the extremely difficult and changeable conditions. However, something could be intuited, even though we are just at the beginning of this Dutch weekend, which seems to bring with it complicated conditions, especially from the point of view of the wind, a variable to which these cars are particularly sensitive.

Updated McLaren, lots of load and a lap ahead of the competition

As for the values ​​on the field, first of all, something was noted that is generally an indicator to keep in mind in conditions of continuous evolution such as those of the first free practice session: McLaren almost always showed that when it was time to push, they arrived at the time one lap before their opponents with a certain consistency. Even if initially Mercedes seemed to be holding its own against the Norris Piastri duo, and in the end Max Verstappen tried to make a move on the last lap, the performance of the Woking team appeared for now as the most dense in “substance”, something that the numbers also confirm, especially from the point of view of aerodynamic load.

In fact, it is clear from the data (and the numerical calculations we have carried out) that the MCL38 is the one that has shown the most downforce on the track, even by a certain margin, showing both a low standard deviation of speeds and a high load index, in addition to a maximum speed of only 323 km/h compared to the 328-329 of the competition. In short, up to now the approach of the team of the renewed Andrea Stella seems to be based on high downforce, trying in some way to resist in the short stretches (especially the last one), probably also in terms of tyre management, a non-trivial aspect on this track, given also the loads that the external tyres undergo at each lap in the last banked curve. The mechanical set-up then seems quite soft for now, an aspect that penalises the mileage in some fast curves but significantly improves the passage on the kerbs, especially in the mixed sections of the second sector and in the chicane before the final stretch of the track.

Verstappen good load and efficiency, but still balance to be perfected

Looking at the data and video impressions of the World Champion’s RB20, however, one gets slightly different impressions. The RedBull’s level of grip in high-speed corners is always impressive, especially in the very difficult downhill turn 7 (which in dry qualifying should be done flat out), confirming the stability and effectiveness of the Milton Keynes team’s aerodynamic platform, and, especially, the lateral stiffness resistant to the large loads of the fast corners. Not everything is perfect, however: the aerodynamic load, although high and efficient, does not seem to be on par with that of the McLaren, in what (for now!) would confirm to be one of the weak points of the RB20, that is, not having a high maximum peak of downforce available. The stiffness of the suspension also seems to slightly penalise Verstappen’s single-seater in some corners of the mixed central section, such as number 10, or the final chicane, a very complicated section for everyone, where we saw the drivers have more than one difficulty in managing to “stop” the car at the entrance to the tight right-hand bend.

Mercedes second force at times, Ferrari promising but on the defensive with the mediums

Arriving at Mercedes, the Brackley team also seemed in good shape at times, returning to show its natural predilection for low temperatures, and with good readings in the fast sections, but for now it seemed to have more difficulty in the slow corners, perhaps with the need to also work on the mechanics to find a better balance just when the car needs more rotation. Finally, as regards Ferrari, the first thing to note is obviously the fact that neither Sainz nor Leclerc used the soft tyre among the dry tyres, but only the medium, perhaps in an attempt to keep an extra soft tyre for the race, even if, obviously, it is still too early to say. Carlos Sainz was the author of an excellent lap with the medium tyre, after a series of slower attempts due to the time needed to bring the compound up to temperature. The impression is of a lower peak load on the SF24 for now, but of a good overall balance, both aerodynamic and mechanical. The work done on the stability and energizing of the winter flows to make the car more independent from external conditions (such as wind) seemed to show some results, although, overall, also given the lack of updates, this could be a more defensive weekend for the Maranello team, waiting for the packages that should arrive from the next races. We will therefore see how impressions, data and performance will evolve in the second session, hoping for dry conditions to have a more solid basis on which to base the evaluations.