In Moscow, over the past day, 3679 cases of coronavirus infection were detected. The total number of infected people in the capital has reached 895,327. Updated data on Monday, January 18, are shown on the website stopcoronavirus.rf…

In the capital, 743 349 patients have been cured for the entire time, of which 4009 have recovered only in the past day. The number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic was 12,541, including 73 deaths known in the last 24 hours.

In the Moscow region, 1,381 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered. The total number of infected people in the region is 178,833. For the entire time, 137,730 people have recovered, and 3,299 deaths were also recorded.

Earlier, in a Moscow hospital, Soviet and Russian actor, artistic director of the Moscow Academic Theater of Satire, Alexander Shirvindt, hospitalized with coronavirus, organized a mail: he and another patient exchange poems and food.

