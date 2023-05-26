The methane in Italy it is growing again and the network of distributors is expanding from North to South, which can also be used in modality self service, do-it-yourself. Online on the site of Federmetano you can consult the updated map of the stations starts in self mode. For each system present, all the necessary information is also provided: exact location, type of self, whether manned or not. The updated average price of methane in Italy is between 1.534 and 1.635 euro/kg (no logo 1.576).
Self-service methane dispensers
The new interactive map of CNG self-service stations indicates the self-service stations of compressed methane CNG And liquefied methane LNG.
The map also indicates the points on the road network and on that highway Italian and European, also including the plants of biomethane compressed BioCNG on the national territory that supply compressed methane for cars, commercial vehicles and heavy vehicles. 1,726 total plants, of which 1,599 are operational and 147 open 24 hours a day. Out of the total, 62 lifts are distributed along the motorway sections.
Updated CNG car prices
The updated average price of methane for cars in Italy is included between 1.534 and 1.635 euro/kg (no logo 1,576). The cost, however, is not the same throughout Italy and varies according to the region.
CNG prices region x region where it costs less
Click on Region, Plants, Active, Self Service And Average price to sort the values in ascending or descending order.
|REGION
|INSTALLATIONS
|ACTIVE
|SELF
|€/kg
|Umbria
|53
|51
|12
|1,450
|Molise
|5
|5
|–
|1,559
|Abruzzo
|43
|42
|2
|1.557
|Lazio
|104
|95
|9
|1,650
|Puglia
|109
|104
|8
|1,532
|Liguria
|11
|11
|–
|1.574
|Tuscany
|158
|151
|12
|1.705
|Campania
|140
|129
|21
|1.623
|Friuli Venezia Giulia
|14
|13
|–
|1.501
|Emilia Romagna
|261
|248
|16
|1.462
|Lombardy
|245
|217
|19
|1,550
|Brands
|127
|124
|6
|1.522
|Piedmont
|112
|107
|10
|1,520
|Veneto
|202
|187
|14
|1.448
|Sicily
|62
|57
|11
|1.774
|Trentino Alto Adige
|30
|22
|5
|1,570
|Calabria
|27
|18
|1
|1.641
|Basilicata
|15
|13
|–
|1.511
|Valle d’Aosta
|1
|1
|–
|1.499
Map find the CNG distributor closest to you
There map reports the distributors of compressed natural gas for motor vehicles present on the national territory which supply compressed natural gas for cars, commercial vehicles and heavy vehicles.
Map of CNG stations on the motorway
The distributors that supply methane on the motorway are located in the following sections:
- A1 Milan-Naples motorway
- A4 Turin-Trieste motorway
- A7 Milan-Genoa motorway
- A8 Milan-Lakes motorway
- A11 Florence-Pisa motorway
- A13 Bologna-Padua motorway
- A14 Bologna-Taranto motorway
- A19 Palermo-Catania motorway
- A21 Turin-Piacenza motorway
- A22 Brennero-Modena motorway
- A24 Rome-L’Aquila-Teramo motorway
- A35 Brebemi motorway
- Highway A50 West Ring Road of Milan
- Highway A51 East bypass of Milan
- A55 motorway Turin ring road
- Highway A90 GRA – Grande Raccordo Anulare
- A91 Rome-Fiumicino motorway
- RA03 Florence-Siena motorway junction
