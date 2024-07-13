The Kremlin website added sections on the 2018 World Cup, the Second World War, and the 2024 elections to Putin’s biography

The Kremlin’s official website has published an updated biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The agency drew attention to this RIA News.

On page new sections were added. Information about the FIFA World Cup, which was held in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018, appeared. Also, messages about the coronavirus pandemic, the creation of the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V” and amendments to the Constitution were added to the site.

The president’s biography also includes a section on the special military operation (SVO). It states that the operation was launched to protect people “who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”

The biography concludes with information about the 2024 elections, in which 87.28 percent of the country’s citizens voted for Putin. Putin’s inauguration took place on May 7.

It is specified that the previous version of the biography ended with the results of the 2018 elections.

Earlier, President Putin said that Russia would ensure security in Donbass. “We will definitely do this, we will achieve this, there is no doubt,” the Russian leader said.