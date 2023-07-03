The updated short-range anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) “Komar” with two types of missiles for boats and small displacement ships is offered for export, Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, deputy general director of the Almaz Antey concern, said on July 3.

He clarified that the small weight and size characteristics of the complex (the mass of the launcher is less than 1.5 tons) make it possible to provide reliable air defense for boats and ships of small displacement.

“The uniqueness of this complex lies in the possibility of simultaneously using two types of Igla-S missiles, against air targets at altitudes up to six km, and Ataka, against surface targets at ranges up to six km,” he explained in an interview with “RIA News“.

According to Dzirkaln, Komar is not a competitor to the Pantsir-ME air defense system, since the complexes have different purposes, and the design of the first is much simpler.

“We are already implementing deliveries of this complex in the interests of a number of customers and are offering Komar for export,” he concluded.

