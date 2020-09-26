September 26

1:00 p.m.

According to AFP, the main suspect of the chopper attack, assumed his act in custody, we learned on Saturday from sources close to the investigation.

This man, who presents himself as born in Pakistan and aged 18, according to the first elements of the investigation, “accepts his act which he places in the context of the republication of the caricatures (in Charlie Hebdo, editor’s note) that he did not support, “added one of these sources.

Seven people were in custody on Saturday, including the alleged perpetrator.

“Obviously it is an act of Islamist terrorism”, said the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin on France 2, deploring “a new bloody attack on our country”.

Asked by AFP, the Elysee Palace had let it be known on Friday evening that President Emmanuel Macron would not speak on the subject.

September 25

6:05 p.m.

The reaction of Charlie-hebdo

3:25 p.m.

On Twitter, Jean-Luc Mélenchon (rebellious France) reacted: “Infamous aggression against @PLTVfilms today. AT @PaulMoreiraPLTV and to the Frontlines teams – a production house so useful for free information – total empathy and solidarity. “

“The lives of the victims are not in danger”

3:21 p.m.

The essence of what Prime Minister Jean Castex said on the spot:

“Serious acts have been committed here, which have been seized by the anti-terrorist prosecution. I first wanted to show my solidarity with the families of the victims and also all the work colleagues of these two journalists. The security and rescue services, to which I pay tribute, intervened very quickly. The circumstances are specific: this attack occurs in a symbolic place, at the very moment when the trial of the authors of the unworthy acts committed at Charlie Hebdo is being held. This is an opportunity to remind the government of the Republic to recall its unwavering attachment to freedom of the press, its resolute will, by all means to fight against terrorism, and to affirm to the Nation our full mobilization. . He added that “the lives of the victims are” not in danger “.

For his part, Rémi Heitz, public prosecutor of Paris clarified that “The national anti-terrorism prosecution was seized and opened an investigation in flagrante delicto for ‘attempted assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise’ and ‘terrorist criminal association criminal ‘. The main perpetrator has been arrested and is in police custody. A second individual was also arrested and taken into police custody. His links to the main author are being verified. The investigation is continuing. “

3:17 p.m.

In a tweet, the team of Charlie-hebdo “brings its support and solidarity to its former neighbors and colleagues @PLTVfilms and to those affected by this heinous attack “.

3:07 p.m.

Lifting of confinement measures in schools in the 11th, 3rd and 4th arrondissements.

2:56 p.m.

On Twitter, the national secretary of the PCF reacted: “Once again ignominy has knocked on the doors of #CharlieHebdo. My thoughts are with the victims. We will not let the freedom of the press, the right to caricature and the Republic to be attacked through them! “

2:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, arrived at the scene of the attack, where five forensic officials are still busy. He is accompanied among others by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.

“The assailant did not enter the building. Our two collaborators, a man and a woman, were on a cigarette break when they were attacked. There, I just spoke with the Prime Minister, the mayor of Paris, the mayor of the 11th … It was very factual. I just came back to my office, and we’re going to get everyone together to talk about what happened.

Charlie Hebdo has moved, of course, but this address remains a symbol, obviously, and a symbol that must be defended. We are journalists, and we will continue to be. But, with other business leaders, we wonder about the total lack of protection of the building since the start of the Charlie Hebdo trial. We had received no threats, but … there were rounds, admittedly, fairly regular. But a round does not prevent a man from determining to act, as it was seen this morning. Whatever happens, it was not enough “, estimated Luc Hermann, journalist at First Lines.

2:05 p.m.

Responding to France Info, Elise Lucet specifies that “it all happened in immense silence. A priori there was no demand made. We must remain very careful, because we have no certainty (on the motivations). It can be an imbalance, it can be something else. Of course, the place, located in front of the former premises of Charlie hebdo, interrogates. It is a very difficult moment to live for the employees of First Lines ”, the company which produces in particular Cash investigation.

1:58 p.m.

The national anti-terrorism prosecution was informed of the investigation, which does not prejudge the classification of the attack as an attack. Two victims, a man and a woman, are employees of the production company First Lines, who were in front of the premises when they were attacked.

13:49

A second suspect was arrested near the scene, at the Richard-Lenoir metro. The first suspect was arrested at Place de la Bastille, having blood on him according to the information we have. According to the LCI channel, this first suspect would have admitted to being one of those responsible for the attack.

13:46

Journalist Elise Lucet testified on France 2 : I had in particular the producers and several employees of First Lines Television on the phone for an hour and a half, what they now confirm to me with certainty is that two of our collaborators are injured, that they have been injured. in the street by a man (…) One of our employees saw this man running with a butcher’s blade or a machete when he was already injured and even bloodied “ adds the presenter ofCorrespondent.

13:40

Attack in Paris near Charlie Hebdo: investigation opened for “assassination attempt” (Paris prosecutor to AFP)

1:30 p.m.

Suspicious package: alert lifted

The central laboratory of the police headquarters, which had gone to the site, left the premises after making sure.

According to several information The victims are employees of the First Lines agency whose offices are in the old Charlie Hebdo building.

1:06 p.m.

Hundreds of students in the surroundings are confined as a precaution announces the town hall of Paris. Instructions are given to parents not to go to school outings.

Police have spotted a suspicious package. 2 injured in absolute urgency transferred to Pitié Salpêtrière.

1:00 p.m.

This attack, which took place near the fresco painted in tribute to the journalists and cartoonists murdered on January 7, 2015, comes at a time when the trial of the second knives in the attacks that rocked France is being held in the Paris court. It took place at the scene of the first of these attacks, on January 7, where the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo, a cleaner, and two policemen were massacred by the Kouachi brothers. On September 11, the Yemeni branch of Al Qaida again launched an appeal against the satirical newspaper, its HRD Marika Bret had to leave her accommodation precipitately on September 14, on police order, after very specific threats.

An important security system on site, between soldiers, police and firefighters (images Nicolas Bertrand / L’Humanité)

12:55

One of the perpetrators of the attack was reportedly arrested at Place de la Bastille

12:50

A stabbing attack occurred today, September 25, rue Nicolas-Appert, near the former premises of Charlie Hebdo, in the 11th arrondissement of the capital. According to various reports at least four people were injured for two or three of them – their case is considered to be absolute emergencies. One of the injured is said to be in serious condition.

The attack was reportedly carried out by two people. One of the perpetrators is said to have left by metro. A vast police force is deployed. He would be wearing a black sleeveless puffer jacket, black jogging bottoms and red shoes. The police headquarters are asking to avoid the area because of an ongoing police intervention. A chopper was found on site. The report of a potential second suspect has been issued.