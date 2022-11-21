Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Update tracking | England thrashes Iran: already 4–1 – HS follows the events of the day in Qatar

November 21, 2022
Sport|Up-to-date monitoring

There are three matches in the World Cup on Monday.

Football there are three matches in the men’s world championships on Monday. England and Iran will be the first to step on the turf, and they will meet in the opening match of Group B at 3 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Senegal and the Netherlands will get into the swing of things in the second match of Group A, and the day will end with the United States and Wales in the middle of Group B.

In this article, HS follows the events of the World Cup moment by moment on and off the field.

