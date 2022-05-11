The Abu Dhabi Department of Health announced the update of the Covid-19 examination instructions for individuals wishing to visit inpatients, and for health care workers, noting in a circular issued yesterday, that in light of the easing of restrictions and measures for Covid-19 and the promotion of recovery from the pandemic, the instructions for examination of Covid were updated. 19 to visit inpatients and health care workers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where the new update required visitors who received the Covid-19 vaccine, to present the result of a PCR examination for a period not exceeding 14 days, and for unvaccinated visitors to present the result of a PCR examination for a period of no more than 7 days.

The circular pointed out that health care workers who have received the “Corona” vaccine will be obligated to conduct a PCR examination every 14 days, while non-vaccinated health care workers will be obligated to conduct a PCR examination every 7 days.



