Sami Abdul-Raouf (Dubai)

The country’s health authorities, represented by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Health Authority, have introduced updates to the national guidelines for managing and treating COVID-19 cases clinically, and announced them in the fifth version of the guide, and the updates included the protocol of medicines used to treat Covid-19 patients.

In the updated guide, the health authorities stressed that experimental antibiotics should not be given to patients upon admission to hospitals, unless clinically indicated for reasons other than pneumonia caused by Covid-19.

She pointed out that patients with severe pneumonia and unstable vital signs upon admission to the hospital, will need extensive experimental treatment with antimicrobials pending bacterial culture and laboratory reports, and the antibiotics can be stopped or reduced if there is no evidence of an active bacterial infection.

The health authorities divided the protocol for treating adult cases of Covid-19 into 6 classifications in the fifth version of the guide, which are: A possible case of Covid-19 infection with the emergence of an upper respiratory infection without pneumonia, and a possible case of a Covid-19 infection with the emergence of infection Upper respiratory tract infection with pneumonia, confirmed case without symptoms, confirmed case with upper respiratory tract infection without persistent pneumonia for 10 days, confirmed case with persistent pneumonia for 10 to 14 days, and severe confirmed case or Critical for 10 days.

She explained that the possible case is the one that has a clinical diagnosis and x-ray results consistent with the new Corona virus infection (Covid-19), and is awaiting the result of a nasal swab (pcr).

The fifth update of the National Guidelines for Clinical Management and Treatment of Covid-19 Cases revealed that health authorities have completely excluded all hydroxychloroquine drugs and deleted them from the treatment protocol, while medicines such as faviravir, remdesivir, dexamethasone and others were satisfied, according to the classification of the case and the severity of their disease.

The state health authorities confirmed that pregnant patients with Covid-19 are treated on a case-by-case basis, with the advice of an obstetrician-gynecologist, and that the use of (interferon beta-1b) spray is a feasible option, and antivirals may be considered as a concomitant use. In the second and third trimesters of pregnancy, including: faviravir, remdesivir, although data on their use in pregnancy are not available. On the prevention of blood clotting in Covid-19 patients, the health authorities indicated that all patients admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 infection must receive anti-drug drugs for venous thrombosis, unless there are absolute contraindications, regardless of the risk of venous thrombosis, indicating the use of Institutional protocol for subcutaneous dosing of heparin or enoxaparin.

It emphasized that complete anticoagulants should only be given to patients with confirmed venous thrombosis in the form of deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism (blockage in an artery in the lungs) or in the presence of high clinical suspicion, and that there is currently no recommendation for experimental complete anticoagulants. Outside clinical trials.

This guide was developed based on the latest scientific evidence and evidence, and includes scientific evidence and guidelines for health practitioners that have been approved by health authorities, related to dealing with the management of (Covid-19) patients, and are updated continuously.

On the most important axes and amendments that have been made to the national guidelines for managing cases of Covid-19 and its clinical treatment in the fifth version, Dr. Tariq Dovan, Medical Director of the American Hospital, replied: “There are 5 amendments or axes that have been updated or modified compared to previous evidence or guidelines. ». He added: “The first axis relates to the severity of the condition, based on the medical evaluation and X-ray results that will help determine how to apply the quarantine and the medical protocols followed.”

He pointed out that the second axis that was amended is changing the medical description, which was replaced by a clear medical management program for moderate or severe cases, which includes new drugs that have proven effective in the new studies related to Covid-19, explaining that this amendment came from the medical committee responsible for managing Covid – 19, and this committee includes the Dubai Health Authority, the American Hospital and other hospitals.

He stated that the third axis was related to increasing the licensed places for testing Covid-19 in various forms, so that all the tests are licensed and performed correctly, indicating that the fourth axis is related to adding the number of centers to administer the Covid-19 vaccine and the types of vaccines licensed and approved by the UAE government, as There are many vaccines given in the country and specific dosing periods for each vaccine. Dovan mentioned that the fifth axis is concerned with the new guidelines for the place of health isolation in terms of the type of isolation required and the period required for each case, which play an important role in eliminating the Corona virus.