The Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, in coordination with all major partners, announced the update of the national protocol for the operation of educational facilities for the academic year 2021-2022, to be implemented starting today “Thursday” corresponding to April 21, 2022.

This comes in line with the state’s strategy to maintain the health and safety of society and facilitate the safe return of educational facilities in light of the continuation of various activities, and in support of national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and the return of a new normal life to the state.

The new update stipulated allowing the return of all activities and events in educational facilities, with a commitment to wearing masks in closed places, and allowing parents to attend various activities for students, provided that they adhere to preventive measures such as wearing masks in closed places, and working with the green traffic system.

The update also stipulated allowing the return of recreational and educational trips in educational facilities, with the obligation to wear masks on buses while traveling to and from the destinations of the trips, and to allow participation in these trips for the two restaurants or those who are not alike, provided that the green traffic system is activated for all participants in the trips.

The protocol with regard to entering university housing included the necessity of conducting a monthly PCR laboratory test or according to the requirements of the green traffic system for vaccinated or unvaccinated students to enter university housing.

The update to the protocol included the mandatory green passage for all visitors to educational facilities, the mandatory periodic PCR laboratory examination, and green passage for students from the sixteenth age group and above, educational staff and workers in educational facilities, in addition to the mandatory conduct of a monthly PCR laboratory examination for students under the age of six. ten years.

The update on the protocol clarified the mechanism of gradual closure in educational facilities in the event of confirmation of the presence of infections of the Covid-19 virus, as the gradual closure is initiated after confirming the presence of injuries according to the directives issued by the committees and emergency teams, crises and local disasters in each emirate, with the closure of the facility. In the event that the infection rate exceeds 15% of the total attendance, the closure period should be 3 days.

The protocol confirmed in its update that, according to the national protocol for contact, the quarantine of contacts is canceled and the instructions issued by the health authorities are followed, with the addition of the option of distance education for those infected and those with respiratory diseases.

The Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority pointed out that all updates to the national protocol for the operation of educational facilities come at the national level, and are applied at the local level in coordination with the local emergency, crisis and disaster committees for each emirate.

The Ministry and the Authority confirmed that all the measures announced in the current national protocol are subject to modification based on the global and local health situation, and members of society must cooperate and adhere to all preventive measures to confront the Covid-19 virus to preserve the gains of recovery and coexistence that the UAE has reached today.



