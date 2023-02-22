The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has adopted a new date for the launch of the first long-term mission of Arab astronauts on February 27 at 10:45 am UAE time, as stated by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”.

The first long-term mission of Arab astronauts was scheduled to launch on February 26, 2023, at 11:07 am UAE time.

The mission will be carried out by astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, the main crew mission specialist, while his colleague Hazza Al Mansouri, a mission specialist, will be part of the reserve crew.

It is noteworthy that the details of the mission, its slogan, and its most prominent details were revealed on February 2, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, in the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, the CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Belhoul, and the director of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine. and Health Sciences, Executive Director of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, and Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Al Marri, and Emirati astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazzaa Al Mansoori, as well as a number of dignitaries, partners, and media representatives.