The Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs in Sharjah announced the updating of precautionary measures for social events that take place in homes and suburban councils. It included reducing the number of people attending parties and social events from 50 to 20, whether the ceremony was held inside the house or in a suburban council, and specifying four square meters for each of them, in addition to requiring them to wear masks during the ceremony, and to provide sterilization tools permanently at every table. The procedures also included adherence to half the capacity of each table, and if it can accommodate 10 people, then the permissible number is currently five people, leaving a distance of two meters between each table and the other, and that the duration of the ceremony does not exceed four hours, and the absence of any person who feels overheating, or who has Disease symptoms.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

